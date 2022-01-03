Bluefield Union Mission offers resources to keep warm during Winter

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Staying warm when cold weather hits can be a challenge for low-income families.

The Bluefield Union Mission held multiple coat drives to prepare for the winter season. They have a variety of coats, blankets and winter gear available for any community member in need. Craig Hammond said they prepared for a higher need than usual this year due to the rising cost of living.

“Inflation, heating costs are up, cost of living is up, everything is up,” Hammond said. “This is the place to come if you are in need of staying warm.”

Hammond said the Union Mission is still in need of blankets and winter gear. If you are interested in donating, you can bring the donations to the Union Mission on Bluefield Ave.