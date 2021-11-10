Bluefield University to host annual Broadway at Bluefield performances

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — Students at Bluefield University are gearing up for their annual Broadway at Bluefield Musical Theatre Showcase Friday, November 12, 2021.

The show is a workshop, where each individual student will be showcasing their acting, dancing and singing skills by performing scenes from different Broadway shows.

Director of Choirs and Voice John Moir, said audience members should bring their imaginations.

“We’re going to be going through a bunch of different pieces of musical theatre.” said Moir. “So you have to be willing to say ‘we’re now in Russia in the 1917 era, we’re now in France in the 1700’s, we’re now in a coffee shop somewhere.’ So the audience, I think, will enjoy it immensely.”

Returning to assist for the fourth year is former touring Broadway performer Shaun Moe. Moe, a former student of Moir’s, said he hopes his guidance can help inspire the students at Bluefield.

“What I’m hoping is that they find that they themselves have value and a voice and relevance in our theatre community.” Moe tells 59 News. “I didn’t go to the largest named musical theatre, or even vocal school. I just happened to have an extraordinary professor who believed in me.”

Bluefield University’s Harman Chapel will host the event at 7:30 pm Friday night.