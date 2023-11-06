BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — Officials with the Bluefield Virginia Police Department announced an unfortunate circumstance took place over the weekend.

According to the Bluefield Virginia Police Department, on November 4, 2023, at approximately 5:50 p.m., officers responded to the College Avenue area for a call from a local Walmart regarding a shoplifter. The suspect had reportedly ran from Walmart, crossed College Ave and into the College Drive area.

Officers made contact with the suspect on College Drive who reportedly was holding a knife in each hand.

Officers drew their guns and gave instruction to the suspect to drop the knives. The suspect dropped one knife, but held the other and began to back away from officers reportedly expressing he wanted to take his own life. The suspect then began to stab himself repeatedly in the chest.

At this point, an officer issued a taser on the suspect long enough for other officers to apprehend him.

Officers immediately began life-saving measures until emergency services arrived. The suspect later passed away that night due to self-inflicted wounds.