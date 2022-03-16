CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Wyoming East and Bluefield faced one another for a 4th time this season on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in the boy’s state basketball tournament.

Wyoming East had won the previous two matchups including the Sectional Championship. So each team knew what they were getting into when they stepped out on the court. Wyoming East Head Coach Derek Brooks said he liked the matchup going into the game.

“We actually kind of liked it going in ’cause most teams come in here and they don’t know what to expect from the other team they are playing. They usually have to watch film and watching film is different than seeing someone in person,” Brooks said. “So we kind of knew what we were up against. We know what they do, they knew what we do. We liked that matchup going on but it didn’t fair well for us tonight.”

The Beavers dominated the paint shooting 57% from the field. Ja’eon led the Beavers with 19 points, R.J. Hairston had 15 and Kamron Gore finished with 12. The Beavers had a 15-10 lead after the 1st quarter.

It was the 2nd quarter where the Beavers really pulled away. They outscored the Warriors 21-7. Wyoming East worked to get things going on offense but Bluefield would always answer. Wyoming East went into the half down 36-17.

In the 3rd quarter, the Warriors hung with the Beavers, only getting outscored by 4 points. They finished the night shooting 50% from behind the arc.

However, a better second half was not enough for the Warriors, the Beavers got revenge on the Warriors 65-45. Guard, Caleb Fuller said knowing Wyoming East’s personnel helped propel them to the victory.

“We knew their personnel they had shooters. Our ability to run them off the three-point line tonight just trying to get them in foul trouble take charges things like that. That was a big role-playing against them today,” Fuller said.

Bluefield Head Coach Buster Large said he was proud of his team’s performance out on the court

“We are very proud we played extremely well. Smart intelligent basketball today. We had these kids motivated. We went back to try and correct the mistakes we made in the past,” Large said.