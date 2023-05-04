MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — The demolition of the Bluestone Travel Plaza is in the works.

Once this demolition is completed, the Bluestone and Beckley travel plazas will be built from scratch into beautiful facilities for use.

“On behalf of the West Virginia Parkways Authority, I am very excited to announce that demolition is underway,” said Jeff Miller, Executive Director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority.

“Paramount Builders, the successful bidder for demolition and construction for this important project has done a phenomenal job getting us to the point of demolition. We are excited to bring world-class facilities to Southern West Virginia.”

Governor Justice announced the project in November 2022. The grant for this project was awarded in the amount of $122,820.381.53. Construction is expected to begin next week.

The newly redeveloped travel plazas will offering a wide array of different dining experiences and other services such as:

A 24/7 Mountain State Market convenience store

Outdoor dining options

Expanded parking for tractor-trailers and passenger vehicles

EV charging stations

Separated vehicle and tractor-trailer fueling options

Picnic area

Pet relief areas

A drive through

Increased restroom facilities

Bus parking, as well as enhancing and highlighting the Parkways Authority Tourist Information Centers

“We will be able to provide the traveling public and commercial truck drivers with a new, modern facility for them to rest and enjoy great amenities while showcasing West Virginia to millions of out-of-state travelers,” said Miller.

“We have been very strategic in this process and have provided the ability for truck parking and fueling operations to remain intact during this demolition and construction process, allowing for a much-needed area for those traveling the WV Turnpike to fuel and park.”

The Tamarack Marketplace, which is located next door, changed its hours from 9 A.M. to 7 P.M. daily to help accommodate West Virginia Turnpike travelers.

This project is expected to be completed in fall 2024.