Boil water advisory issued for Lewisburg and Ronceverte

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– A boil water advisory has been issued by the City of Lewisburg and the City of Ronceverte.

The City of Lewisburg is experiencing high turbidity in its entire water system. High turbidity means the quality of the water is opaque or cloudy. The city hopes to lift the boil water advisory by Saturday, September 4 depending on water quality levels.

Ronceverte also issued a boil water advisory for details unknown. The city will let residents know when to stop boiling water.

Both cities ask residents to boil water for at least a minute in order to be used for cooking or consuming. For any questions or concerns, contact Lewisburg City Hall at 304-645-2080 or Roncerverte City Hall at 304- 647-5455.