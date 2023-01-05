SOPHIA, WV (WVNS) — Customers in the Sophia area will be relieved to know the Raleigh County Public Service District reported the boil water advisory has been lifted on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

Since December 26, 2022, customers who get their water service through the Fitzpatrick system and Clear Creek system, along with several other areas in Raleigh County, have had various issues including contaminated drinking water.

With the boil water advisory lifted, customers in the restored systems may use their water without boiling it first for drinking or other means.

Customers with complaints or question are urged to contact Raleigh County Public Service District’s customer service line at (304)683-4090 or write to P.O. Box 1286 Sophia, WV 25921.

