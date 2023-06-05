BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Tamarack Marketplace will be hosting another Dinner & Dance, but this dance will be Motown themed.

According to Tamarack’s website, this will be an evening packed with food, dancing, and celebration for the legendary music of the Motor City. Tamarack will be featuring live music by RedLine Band combined with touches of R&B and neo-soul. This groovy night will be on July 18, 2023 from 6 to 10 p.m., with tickets priced at $75 per person. However, tickets are not quite available.

If you love the sweet town of good ole Motown music, grab your dancing shoes and head over to Tamarack to celebrate the beats that defined a whole generation.