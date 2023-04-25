GHENT, WV (WVNS)– Bluefield’s Craft Memorial Library will be holding a book sale of slightly used books.

According to Suzette Sims, the Program Services Coordinator for the library, this sale will be held upstairs in the library’s Activities Room on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

In the sale, there will be gently used paperback and hardcover books ranging from several topics. There will also be some large print items that are available too. All funds from the sale will go back to the library to help with their budget.

If you need help with locating Craft Memorial Library, it is located at 600 Commerce Street, Bluefield, WV.

So, if you are an active book lover and wanting to expand your personal library, check out Craft Memorial and see what they have to offer!

For more information, call (304) 325-3943.