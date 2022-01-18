BOOSTER: Mercer County Health Department to hold vaccine booster clinic

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Health Department will be giving out vaccine booster shots to all who are eligible on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

According to a post from the Princeton Rescue Squad, Inc. Facebook page, the clinic will take place at the Karen Preservati Center. The clinic will last from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pfizer booster vaccines will be available for anyone 16 and older. Moderna booster vaccines are available for those 18 and older. In order to receive a booster shot, a person must be six months removed from the date they became fully-vaccinated, or 90 days post-COVID infection.

First and second doses will also be available during the clinic. No appointment is needed to receive a vaccine dose.