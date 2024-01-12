HINTON, WV (WVNS) — There will be a celebration for the second anniversary of Botany Tropicals, as well as the grand opening of Murel’s Market.

The celebration will be from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 14, 2024 on 321 3rd Avenue in the Hinton area of Summers County.

We are setting up amazing tasting stations throughout the market, showcasing our unique line of products. If the weather permits, Francie’s Doughnuts will also be onsite. Joanie from the Gia Den in Princeton will be with us, offering a variety of services, including an enchanting sound healing session in the evening. Jordan Casey

The store in Hinton is not the only one in the area, Botany Tropicals opened a second location in November 2023 in Princeton, West Virginia.

Botany Tropicals is also a client of the West Virginia Hive Network, and is one of their small business award winners.

Jordan and Steven never rest, and they are always thinking ahead for their customers. Sunday’s celebration represents yet another important milestone in their entrepreneurial journey. Mary Legg | WV Hive Senior Business Advisor and Business Capacity Services Lead

Jordan Casey and Steven Jones, owners of Botany Tropicals, invite the public to visit the store and have refreshments during the anniversary and grand opening celebration.