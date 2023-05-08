BLUEWELL, WV (WVNS)– Ground will be officially struck for the development of Bluewell/Brushfork’s anticipated Timberwood Elementary School.

According to Mercer County Schools, the Ceremonial Groundbreaking will be on Monday, May 15, 2023, and will begin at 1p.m. at 6097 Airport Road, Bluefield, WV. Mercer County Board of Education Superintendent, Edward T. Toman, and Authority and Staff members from the School Building Authority, officials from the West Virginia Department of Education, and from the ZMM architectural and engineering fund will help officially break ground for the new school.

The Bluewell/Brushfork Elementary School Planning team consisted of over 60 members. Members included service personnel, teachers, administrators, architects, and SBA staff, with ZMM who designed the school. The designed will be reviled at the ceremony.

The public and media representatives are welcome, and it is recommended to bring comfortable walking shoes, and to meet at the Brushfork Armory for transportation after 12 p.m.