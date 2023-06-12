UPDATE: The Summers County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the identity of the two people killed in an accident on I-64 the night of Saturday June, 10.

The Sheriff confirms Roger Bartusiak, 56, and Melissa Stanley Bartusiak, 54, a married couple from Beckley, were tragically killed in the accident.

The couple were thrown off the bike after their motorcycle collided with a black bear in the road.

SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – Interstate 64 Westbound is currently shut down at mile marker 139.5 near Sandstone due to an accident that resulted in multiple fatalities.

Sheriff Justin Faris with the Summers County Sheriff’s Department confirmed two people are dead after a motorcycle collided with a bear.

The Summers County Sheriff’s Department, Sandstone Volunteer Fire Department, Summers County EMS and West Virginia State Police are all on scene.

As of now, there is no timetable on when I-64 Westbound is expected to reopen.