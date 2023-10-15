FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – One of the largest extreme sports events in the world is now less than a week away! Bridge Day is next Saturday and is held annually every third Saturday in October on the New River Gorge Bridge.

It’s the only day each year where thousands of spectators can walk across the bridge and watch BASE jumpers fly 876 feet down into the gorge below. 350 BASE jumpers from 39 states and 4 countries soared last year!

The first Bridge Day was held back in 1980 and the bridge itself is the world’s fifth longest single arch bridge. If you plan to travel in the area, remember that US 19 will be closed for Bridge Day this Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.