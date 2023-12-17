PRINCETON (WVNS) – A local biker group is taking time to make Christmas possible for many kids.

On Saturday, December 16, Brothers of The Wheel partnered with the DHHR to give Christmas gifts to kids.

This year, they are providing Christmas gifts to 105 kids.

Members of Brothers of The Wheel shopped at the Princeton Walmart for gifts.

Two members of Brothers of The Wheel, Doc Vaughan and Scottie Robinette, said donations made this event possible.

“They gave all the proceeds to the childrens Christmas charity we run and I wanna thank Bluestone Fire Department so much” said Robinette.

“Everything that we get is donations. We have fundraisers throughout the year but it’s all donations” said Vaughan to 59News.

Brothers of The Wheel members expressed gratitude to all that donated to help make the event possible.