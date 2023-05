Lego sets are educational for young people, teaching them to follow instructions and problem solve while also improving dexterity.

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– The Princeton Public Library will be hosting the Monthly LEGO Club, building connections with the community.

According to the LEGO Club’s Facebook page, this is an event where the community can come together and build theme-based LEGO projects each month. This month’s theme: castles!

For this month, the building day will be on Monday, May 15 and will from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and the public is welcome to join in the brick building fun.