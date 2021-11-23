Busy start to buck firearms season means big business for deer processing centers

SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) – The weather has been perfect for hunting so far, and deer processing centers are the busiest they’ve been in years.

Gary Redden, Co-Owner of Hunter’s Choice in Shady Spring, said that the first two days of buck firearm season have been almost double what his business is used to seeing.

“So far this has been the busiest season that we’ve had,” said Redden. “(Monday) was probably the busiest opening day that we’ve ever had.”

Redden added that if hunters continue to have success this buck season, Hunter’s Choice may process up to 500 deer this week alone.

Hunter’s Choice is located at 447 1st St. in Shady Spring, and has been processing deer for 21 years. Hunters can drop their deer off and and have the meat turned into steaks, jerky, sausage or other options. Hunter’s Choice will also remove the head if customers want to have it made into a trophy to hang on a wall.

However, before you get your deer processed and turned into delicious venison, the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources asks hunters to check their kills into the system first.

Deer checking has moved strictly online in the last 5 years, but Sergeant Marshall Richards with the Department of Natural Resources, said checking your deer is an easy process, and that many hunters can do it from their phone right after they tag the deer

To check a deer, hunters can go to wvhunt.com or call 1-844-982-4325.