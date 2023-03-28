GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Paul Buta was named Assistant Vice President of Security Operations for Appalachian Regional Healthcare.

According to ARH, Buta has served in the United States Secret Service for the past 20 years, protecting US elected officials. He has been the leader and coordinator of security teams and implementing security protocols throughout his career, and as ARH AVP of Security Operations, Buta will oversee safety and security functions for ARH.

We are thankful for Paul’s vast knowledge, skills, and leadership, especially during the times of crisis such as those our communities faced in the past year. Paul’s level of security expertise has significantly advanced ARH’s comprehensive security operations across the system and will continue to make our ARH facilities safer for our employees, patients, and visitors. Hollie Harris, ARH President and CEO

Buta is also a former Marine Officer who was granted the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart during his deployment in Afghanistan. He has received many other awards throughout his career, including Department of Homeland Security Secretary’s Award for Valor, the United States Secret Service Directors Award for Valor, the Anne Arundel County Maryland Police Department Silver Star Award and Purple Heart Award, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. He also received his Juris Doctorate from Saint Thomas University School of Law in Miami, FL, and got his Bachelor of Science in criminal justice from Florida International University.