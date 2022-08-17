WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — Lake Sherwood Campground and Boat House will close for the season on Monday, September 5, 2022.

Ramps and trails will remain open. Drawing down on the lake will begin during this time to reduce the growth of water shield, which is an aquatic plant known to drastically take over aquatic environments such as lakes and ponds.

The summer camping season conclusion will allow the first phase of the Lake Sherwood Great American Outdoors Act deferred maintenance projects to start and cause minimal disturbance.

The anticipated completion date is by the beginning of the spring camping season in May 2023.

The work this fall and winter includes:

Lower Pine Run Loop: remove existing flush toilet building and replacing with new precast concrete flush toilet.

West Shore Loop: remove existing vault toilets and replace with two new concrete vault toilets.

Upper Pine Run Loop: remove existing shower building and install new precast concrete shower building.

All new buildings will have new concrete pathways for improved user access.

Additional work to be completed includes asbestos abatement, removal of an existing well house, installation of a new RV pedestal for combined utilities, and remove/replace the wastewater lift station.

Other projects similar to these are anticipated to be completed in the fall and winter of 2023/2024 year at Lake Sherwood. Previously, in 2021, a new amphitheater and seating area was constructed.

To learn more about these projects and other future projects, please visit, https://www.fs.usda.gov/managing-land/gaoa and also check out the story map at https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/f0f0516e07c34faba63c87caa4f898ad.