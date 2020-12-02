Candlelight vigil to be held for Charleston Police Officer

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A candlelight vigil will be held for Charleston Police officer Cassie Johnson at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.

Johnson was responding to a parking complaint in the 200 block Garrison Avenue on Charleston’s West Side around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1 when she was shot in the line of duty. Law enforcement said a male suspect shot Johnson and fled the scene. A man was caught further down Garrison Avenue with gunshot wounds and was also hospitalized.

The vigil will be held at Laidley Field in Charleston. City of Charleston officials said traffic should enter the field from Washington Street, down Elizabeth Street.

People are also encouraged to bring candles.