BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — United States Senator Shelley Moore Capito announced more than $200,000 in funding towards STEM education in Raleigh County Schools.

“Emphasizing the importance of STEM education to our state’s youth and ensuring those engaged in these fields have the opportunity to be successful is something I have focused on in the Senate. Leaders from WVU and Raleigh County stressed the potential impact this initiative could have in rural schools across West Virginia, which is why I advocated for this funding through my role on the Senate Appropriations Committee during the Congressionally Directed Spending process. I look forward to seeing the opportunities created by this program, as well as the example it can set for furthering STEM education across the Mountain State.” US Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)

The total award of $227,963 was made possible by a Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) request from Capito herself. The money will be received directly by WVU which will support the use of telepresence robots to improve STEM education and support STEM teachers in Raleigh County.

“We are very excited to engage in the work that this CDS will make possible. STEM education is vital to changing economic outcomes for our students, and the use of telepresence robots to support STEM teachers in remotely located rural K-12 schools will allow more students to have access to high quality preparation.” Gay Stewart | Director of the WVU Center for Excellence in STEM Education

STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. According to the US Department of Education, on October 12, 2022 the federal government rolled out the “YOU belong in STEM” initiative aimed at improving the accessibility of STEM education to students from Pre-K to higher education from all areas.