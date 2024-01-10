CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County dispatchers confirmed a car crashed into a local Raleigh County storefront.

Priddy’s Lumber in Crab Orchard, WV suffered damage to its storefront after a single car crashed into it during business hours. Dispatch received the call at 3:22p.m. and quickly dispatched several emergency services to the scene including JanCare EMS, Sophia Volunteer Fire Dept., and Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office.

Raleigh County dispatchers confirm there were no injuries and the scene is clear at this time.

