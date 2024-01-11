SOPHIA, WV (WVNS) — A car reportedly drove into a Dollar General store in Sophia on January 11, 2024.

According to Raleigh County Dispatch, a call came in around 2:22 PM about a car that drove through the Dollar General on 499 East Main Street in the Sophia area of Raleigh County. Two people were reportedly taken to the hospital.

The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, Sophia Police Department, Best Ambulance, JanCare Ambulance, Coal City EMS, Coal City Volunteer Fire Department, Sophia Area Volunteer Fire Department, and Sophia City Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.