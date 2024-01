BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A car fire was reported in the Beckley Lowe’s parking lot on January 11, 2024.

According to Raleigh County dispatch on Thursday, January 11, 2024, a car was on fire in the back parking lot of the Beckley Lowe’s around 11:18 a.m.

Beckley Fire Department responded to the fire. No injuries were reported, however JanCare ambulance responded as a precaution.