BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley VA Medical Center will be hosting a Caregiver and Family Resource Fair.

The event will be held on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the facility’s auditorium.

The Caregiver Support Program gives clinical services to caregivers of eligible and covered veterans that are enrolled in the VA healthcare system. The program’s goal is to use resources, education, support, and services to promote the health and well-being of caregivers that take care of veterans.

More information about the VHA Caregiver Support Program can be found here, and for any questions, call 304-255-2121 ext. 4790 or 4789.