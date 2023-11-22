BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Raleigh County attorney said he is running for State House District 44 because the time is right.

Carl “Bill” Roop serves as the attorney for Raleigh County. He said on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, that he wants to make a positive change within the state’s education system and that he believes government should assist communities with revitalizing downtown areas, like Beckley, which are in need of economic development.

“Being from Beckley my whole life, and raising my family here in Beckley, I think that it’s time for me to give back to my community by serving in the House of Delegates.”

Roop’s father once served in the House of Delegates, and Roop said he also wants to make a difference by serving as a legislator.

He and former Beckley Common Councilwoman Ann Worley, who are both running as conservative Republicans, are vying for the seat.