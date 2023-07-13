LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – During the weeks of July 10th-14th, and 17th-21st, Lewisburg’s Carnegie Hall is hosting its 30th annual Kids College.

The program attracts kids from all across the country and offers 55 classes, fully immersing campers in all aspects of the arts.

From painting to felting, performing arts and origami, Public Relations Director Phil McLaughlin said everyone finds something they love at kids college.

“Really we give them an opportunity, with the 55 different classes that we have, to find out what they love, and what they hopefully will consider for the rest of their life,” McLaughlin told 59News.

McLaughlin said this year’s class of Kids College students is their largest of all-time, with campers from 10 West Virginia counties, and states as far away as Oregon.