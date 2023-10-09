LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – Are you looking for something to “rattle your bones’?

Well look no further than Carnegie Hall’s ‘Hall-o-ween’ Week. This is the second year of the event. The week starts on October 23rd and ends on October 27th.

This 5 day event will host everything from Ghost Tours to Funeral Food.

“It’s called ‘Dying to Try That’ funeral foods from Appalachia and Beyond.” Phillip Mclaughlin, Marketing Director for Carnegie Hall

Tickets can be purchased online or in person. ‘Greenbrier Ghost’ fans also have the opportunity to meet the very first writer Sharyn McCrumb.