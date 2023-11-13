BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Parents of babies and toddlers across southern West Virginia can breathe a sigh of relief as a new clothing store is set to open its doors in 2024.

The baby and toddler clothing brand Carter’s is steadily making progress on their new Beckley storefront. The store will be located on North Eisenhower Drive in between Kohl’s and Food Lion.

Carter’s is a baby and toddler clothing brand that was originally founded by William Carter in 1865. Carter’s brand clothing can be found in stores like Walmart and Target.

Carter’s has been seen as a cheaper yet still reliable clothing option when it comes to ever-growing children.

According to signage covering their windows, the store is scheduled to open in January of 2024.

Stick with 59News for more updates.