Casa Familia Opens in Bluefield, VA

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) – A new Mexican restaurant opened it’s doors in Bluefield, Virginia on Monday, December 13, 2021.

Casa Familia co-owners Amanda Brinkley and Jose Pons held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate their first day of business. The Mexican restaurant is located on College street in Bluefield, just down the road from WalMart in the shopping plaza.

Brinkley said customers who come to Casa Familia can expect quality food, all kinds of new menu items, and homemade cheesecake.

Brinkley recommends first timers try the tacos with a piece of cheesecake for dessert.