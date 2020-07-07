Cases of the virus continue to rise in the Mountain State

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) -- Towns across Tazewell County will be splitting nearly $100,000 of CARES Act funding from the federal government. That is the word from the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors.

The money is being allocated to assist in the operating and preventative maintenance costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic. It can be used to cover expenses for personal protective equipment (PPE), hand sanitizers, extra cleaning supplies, disinfection of public buildings, and overtime for public safety, medical and other personal who are dedicated to mitigating impact of the pandemic.