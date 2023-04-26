BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A three-day pop culture event, Causeacon will be taking place Friday, April 28, 2023 until Sunday, April 30, 2023.

Causeacon will have plenty to do with activities including, cosplay contests, video game and table top tournaments, vendor room, panels and classes, anime screening room, game shows, raves and a formal ball.

The event will be giving its proceeds to the local Women’s Resource Center, AWAY, which is a shelter that gives shelter and education to victims of domestic and sexual violence.

Erin Jones, the Assistant Executive Director for AWAY, expressed how this Causeacon is beneficial to attendees that decide to come.

“It helps us because it helps our clients get their individuality and independence back so they can get back on their feet and keep living absolutely amazing and beautiful lives free of violence,” said Jones.

Jones also mentioned how this event brings lovers of pop culture together while helping their clients live fulfilling lives at the same time.

The convention will be open from Friday, April 28, 2023 to Sunday, April 30, 2023.