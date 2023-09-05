PIPESTEM, WV (WVNS) — The Culturefest World Music and Arts Festival returns to Pipestem to celebrate its 20th year.

From September 7, 2023 to September 10, 2023 the Culturefest World Music and Arts Festival will be at the Appalachian South Folklife Center. It will have over 40 music and dance performances, workshops, healing arts, camping, facilitated discussions, a variety of kids’ activities, unique artisan and retail vendors, and more.

National and international artists ranging from the East Coast of the US to Istanbul, Turkey, a wide variety of styles such as Americana, Appalachian Folk and Bluegrass to Soul, Rock, Funk and World Fusion to experimental genres, as well as poetry, fire dance, live painting, performance art, and more will be included.

The festival will also have workshops like drumming, yoga, up-cycled art and hoop dancing, the chance to explore topics like healing power of storytelling, and facilitated discussions like “Conversations at Culturefest”. WV Sky Tours astronomer, Dave Buhrman will be there with his telescopes for planet and star gazing and fire spinners.

Artisans will have handmade jewelry and clothing, fine art, and more, and other local favorites including The Gaia Den, Mooncraft Botanicals, RiffRaff Arts Collective, Botany Tropicals, Rainbow Art Farms, and more.

Handmade jewelry and clothing will not be the only thing at Culturefest however. The festival will also have many food and drink options to choose from, some of which are Cuban/Puerto-Rican, Jamaican, Tex-Mex, Thai, vegetarian options, coffee, specialty teas, ice cream, and smoothies. Food businesses from around the region including Vonte’s Kitchen and Wild Roots Coffeehouse will be there.

Kids activities at the children’s village include a kids’ costume parade, craft activities each day, and more. If you need a spot to chill out and relax or a place to take shelter in case of rain, furniture lounges will be available.

Visitors will be able to camp for the weekend and take the opportunity to fully enjoy their experiences in the mountains of WV, or enjoy local activities at Pipestem State Park. The festival hopes to bring together visitors with art and music in the beautiful setting of the West Virginian mountains.

The performance lineup was carefully chosen by the event organizers by looking for musicians that have purpose, passion, unique styles, and experience. The lineup for this year’s performance includes:

Toubab Krewe- creates a sonic Pangaea with African traditions, jam sensibilities and international folk strains, while also being innovative rather than recreating tradition.

Raquy Danziger- an internationally acclaimed musician, artist, teacher and composer based in Jaffa, and is considered one of the foremost experts and virtuosos on the oriental goblet drum known as the darbuka.

Option 22- Is the music project of the festival founders and arts entrepreneurs, Lori McKinney and Robert Blankenship. They live and work within a multi-purpose creative zone, The RiffRaff Arts Collective, that they created in downtown Princeton.

Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road- billboard-charting bluegrass artists

Adama Dembele- a master djembefola (djembe player) from the Ivory Coast, West Africa.

Mama & The Ruckus- who writes original music inspired by blues and soul music, and about the trauma and pain in people’s lives.

Other members of the performance lineup include Andrew Adkins & 1863, CassiRaye, James Hart, The Charleston Rogues, The Parachute Brigade, Minor Swing, Je’dah Madison, Jordan Furrow, Shine Resonance, and Tim & Maggie, from West Virginia. Out of state acts include Fred Nez-Keams, Holy River, Brinjal, Kathryn O’Shea, GOTE, Kennedy OneSelf, Infinite Third, The Get Right Band, McKinney, Whitney Mongé, Aire & Sol, Brinjal, André Lassalle and Ginger Wixx.

Harrison Lance Crawford, Lacey Vilandry, Shannon Shine, Leah Towler, Luanna Harrison, Chaz Heiber and more will be some of the visual artists and live painters at the festival.

The event will be MC’d by Doc Atwell of NFA Entertainment and Sam Franz.

Music-making workshops will be available to participate in, such as West African drumming, Middle Eastern Drumming, Belly Dance, hoop dancing and flow arts, yoga and meditation, as well as drum circles in early evening and at midnight. Community art boards, a popular Culturefest tradition, will be open through the weekend and will have paint and brushes for those who want to make their mark, and the collaborative effort of these art pieces are a colorful part of the festival.

More information, the lineup, and tickets can be found on the Culturefest website.