BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The southern West Virginia community is gearing up for an exciting occasion as WV Collective is presenting the fourth installment of The Great Beckley Beer Festival.

Set to take place on Sunday, September 3, 2023, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., the Beckley Intermodal Gateway will transform into a hub of excitement as beer enthusiasts and families alike to come together and enjoy a day filled with craft beer, delicious food, local arts and crafts, and live entertainment. Attendees will have the chance to savor a wide array of handcrafted beers from more than 30 brewers including Weathered Ground Brewery, Freefolk Brewery, and Fife Street Brewery.

The festival also features area food trucks, arts and crafts, and kid-friendly activities. Live performances by regional acts The Redline Band, Hurl Brickbat, and The OYB are set to keep the event filled with music.

General admission tickets are $30, $40 on event day and offer unlimited beer samples, entertainment, and activities (21+ only). For those not participating in beer sampling, designated driver admission is $10 (under 21). Kids under 12 may enter for free.

For details and tickets, visit The Great Beckley Beer Festival’s website.