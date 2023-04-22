GHENT, WV (WVNS)– Tamarack Marketplace will be hosting a beautiful Mother’s Day brunch for that special mother-figure in your life.

According to Tamarack, there will be a reserved brunch on May 14, 2023, at noon, in the Grand Ballroom.

There will be a delectable High Tea Brunch Buffet where you can set back, relax, and enjoy some lovely food, drinks, and live entertainment. There will also be a cash bar with a complimentary mimosa for mom.

So, if you want to celebrate why your mother is awesome the right way, treat her at Tamarack for a beautiful and well deserved brunch.