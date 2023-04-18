GHENT, WV (WVNS)– The Greenbrier Valley Medical Center will be celebrating April’s National Donate Life Month.

According to the Center for Organ Recovery & Education, they will be partnering with GVMC to raise awareness about organ, tissue, and cornea donation by hosting a flag raising event April 19, 2023, at 1 p.m.

National Donate Life Month is a time when we recognize the power of organ, tissue and cornea donation to save and heal lives; affirm the partnerships between CORE and the hospitals we serve throughout western Pennsylvania and West Virginia that made possible nearly 900 life-saving organ transplants in 2022; and mobilize and inspire our local communities to register as donors… Most importantly though, National Donate Life Month is a time when we honor the generous donors and donor families whose decision to give the gift of life has provided hope and healing to so many in our community. Susan Stuart, President & CEO of CORE

People are encouraged to discuss being potential donors, which one donor can save up to eight lives and can improve the lives of 100. To sign up for becoming a donor, visit the National Donate Life Registry.