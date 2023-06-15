TALCOTT, WV (WVNS)– Talcott will be celebrating their annual John Henry Days in honor of the famous legend.

For Talcott, this is a weekend of celebration for regional history, in remembrance of the hammer wielding, railroad running John Henry and what he means to Appalachian culture.

According to exploresummerscounty.com, from Friday, July 7 to Sunday, July 9, 2023, streets will be filled with vendors, a car show, a parade, and live music. Some of the musical talent will come from the likes of The Goodson Boys Band and Rick k and the Allnighters.

So, if you’re looking for a place full of festivities this summer, head on down to Talcott in early July, where you might get to learn a little more about this regional legend.