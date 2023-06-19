BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia Day is Tuesday, June 20, 2023, and The Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine and Youth Museum will be celebrating this eventful day!

For this event, there will be traditional music provided by Isiaac “Squared” on the Rahall Company Store porch. Carol Dameron will have a booth selling her special WV coal jewelry.

At the Youth Museum, the exhibit Animationland will be open to visitors to channel their inner creativity and to learn about all the different factors of animation, and how to go about making your own.

Norma Acord, a local artist, will have a West Virginia make-n-take craft for the kids at the Youth Museum.

Since it is a birthday celebration for the Mountain State, cupcakes will be served. Admission is $11 per person. The Exhibition Coal Mine and the Youth Museum are located in the New River Park. Operating hours are from 10:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.

For more information on rates and tours, visit www.beckley.org and click on the Exhibition Coal Mine or the Youth Museum link. You can also call (304)-256-1747or (304) 252-3730.