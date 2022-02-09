Celebrating National Pizza Day brick oven style

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — February 9th is also known as National Pizza Day and what better way to celebrate then visit one of Beckley’s oldest pizzerias?



Calacino’s Pizzeria and Sports Bar has been around the pie long enough to know what makes a great pizza. From fresh dough, classic and not so classic toppings, homemade sauce, and a brick oven brings one of America’s favorite food to the table.



According to the Food Network, the average American will eat 6,000 slices of pizza in their lifetime. From cheese to pepperoni, meaty supreme to veggie delights, there is certainly no shortage of pizza choices. For those at Calacino’s, the options also include a few unique options.



“Yeah, we have the supreme. We have all the regular favorites. We’ve added some new ones. We have a Cuban pizza that’s really popular right now and we have a dill pickle ranch pizza that became really popular past summer that we’ve added.”

Jeff Weeks, Owner – Calacino’s Pizzeria and Sports Bar

One thing is true when it comes to pizza, people are divided on several aspects of the cheesy, saucy goodness, even its name. Pizza or Pie, Pineapple or not, thin crust or deep dish, New York or Chicago. But in the spirit of National Pizza Day, pizza by any other name would still be delicious no matter how you slice it.

If you’d like to celebrate National Pizza Day with Calacino’s, head over to their website for their full menu.