Charleston Area Medical Center asks for help making masks during COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)- Calling those who sew: due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE). Charleston Area Medical Center is asking volunteers who have the ability to sew to make masks.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) is asking West Virginians to support these medical professionals by making medical supplies they need desperately during the coronavirus outbreak.

“West Virginians have always supported those on the front lines. Right now, our medical professionals are on the front lines. It’s more important now than ever to support them as they fight this virus. Today I’m calling on West Virginians and our companies to be creative and do what they can to supply the crucial gear our medical professionals need. I’ll be keeping you informed on how to do this in the coming days. If you’re in the Charleston area, here’s how you can help now,” Senator Manchin said.

Starting Monday, March 23, 2020, the CAMC will have designated bins for the community to drop off masks and donate supplies. The bins will be available Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:

CAMC Human Resources – 419 Brooks St, Charleston, WV 25301

CAMC Women and Children’s Hospital (Physician offices side) – 830 Pennsylvania Ave, Charleston, WV 25302

CAMC Breast Center – 3415 MacCorkle Ave SE, Charleston, WV 25304

CAMC Teays Valley Human Resources – First Floor, Putnam Plaza, Hurricane, WV 25526

Christ Church United Methodist – 1221 Quarrier St, Charleston, WV 25301

Elizabeth Memorial United Methodist Church – 108 Oakwood Rd, Charleston, WV 25314

Bible Center Church – 100 Bible Center Dr, Charleston, WV 25309

If you would like to use your own fabric, please note that the pattern requires 100% cotton material. If you need materials, CAMC Volunteer Services will make arrangements to provide it to you.

For any questions, please call the CAMC Volunteer services office at (304) 388-7426 or email Kelly Anderson, Volunteer Services Director at kelly.anderson@camc.org. Visit this link for the instructions and materials needed to make the masks.