Charleston Police Chief: Man shot on West Side threatened officers with knife

WARNING: Some content could be graphic and disturbing to some viewers.

Video Courtesy: Jerry Waters

UPDATE (5:41 p.m. on April 30): Charleston Chief of Police Tyke Hunt described the incident from the police perspective in a press conference on Friday.

Officers responded to the area on Friday afternoon because of reports of a man threatening another person with a knife. Officers confronted a 33-year-old black man named Denaul Dickerson on Charleston’s West side.

As the officers were trying to gather Mr. Dickerson’s information, he became agitated, ran out into traffic, and turned to confront officers with a knife.

As an officer closes distance to deploy a taser, Mr. Dickerson took a “lunging movement,” at which point two officers fired upon him. Chief Hunt says that officers immediately rendered aide to Mr. Dickerson and that emergency personnel arrived within two minutes.

Chief Hunt said that Mr. Dickerson had an existing bench warrant for a brandishing incident from mid-2020.

No officers were injured in the incident.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – At least one Charleston police officer was involved in an officer-involved shooting Friday afternoon.

Details at this point are few but the shooting was first reported about 12:45 p.m. at the intersection of Washington Street West and Greendale Drive.

One witness tells 13 News she heard three shots.

Video from the scene showed EMT’s putting a person in an ambulance after the shooting.