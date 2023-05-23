BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Beckley Art Center will be hosting a special cocktail party to promote the Arts in the community.

According to the Beckley Art Center’s website, The Garden Party is designed to be a fundraiser to help the Arts in the Beckley community grow. The event will be on Saturday, June 3, 2023, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The center’s Les Fleur art exhibition will serve as the backdrop of the evening. This flower themed party will be an evening of hors d’oeuvres, libations, photo opportunities, and art moments all around. Flower themed cocktail attire is encouraged but not required.

If you are interested about this event and would like to learn more about tickets and other information, visit the Beckley Art Center’s website at Fundraiser (beckleyartcenter.com).