MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS) — An eight year old was injured after a sledding accident in Mount Hope.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, around 2:00 p.m. on Monday, January 15, 2024, deputies responded to an accident in the Mount Hope area of Fayette County that involved children and a car.

Once the deputies were at the scene, they discovered that three children, ages 8, 10, and 11, were sledding, and that the children entered a road and hit the side of a passing car. The eight year old received minor injuries from the accident.

Sheriff Mike Fridley encourages children to have fun, but to also be careful when out in the snow. Do not ride sleds in roads since being low to the ground makes it difficult for cars to see people on sleds.