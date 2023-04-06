LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – For the 16th time, the Chocolate Chase returns to Lewisburg this weekend.

If you’re looking to work up an appetite before the chocolate festival on Saturday April 8, 2023, the Chocolate Chase can help you do just that, all while supporting a great cause!

Entry fees are 20 dollars for the 5k race and 25 dollars for the 10k. All of the money goes to Hospice Care West Virginia.

Hospice Care CEO Chris Rawlings said the entry fees will help provide end-of-life care for those who may not be able to afford it.

“This money really goes to help the friends, families, neighbors, who are experiencing challenges with end-of-life care, so that there is no financial burden on them whatsoever. We don’t turn anybody away,” Rawlings told 59News.

The race starts at 9 in the morning on Court Street in downtown Lewisburg.

To register for either race head to Hospice Care’s website.