Chrisagis Brothers sitcom pilot coming soon

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF)- The Chrisagis Brothers have a new half-hour comedy series coming out! Entitled Double Occupancy, the TV show will be in the same style as Laverne and Shirley and the Andy Griffith Show. Designed as a family show- it will be funny with a message of morality and value. The show is intended for everybody- not exclusively for Christians. It will feature big-name actors, singers, and comedians.

Brian and Shawn Chrisagis told 7News “we’re playing ourselves actually in this sitcom because it’s going to be a hotel or lodge premise it’s going to be like the Love Boat or the Fancy Island where people just keep coming in and out so you’ll see people like Loni Anderson, Jennifer O’Neill, Erik Estrada, so different ones like that.”

The pilot is complete and they hope to screen it at a local church or theatre soon. The Brothers will film the rest of the series in February. Double Occupancy will air on several different Christian channels.

