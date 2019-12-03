Chrisagis Brothers sitcom pilot coming soon

Local News

by: Alexa Trischler

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF)- The Chrisagis Brothers have a new half-hour comedy series coming out! Entitled Double Occupancy, the TV show will be in the same style as Laverne and Shirley and the Andy Griffith Show. Designed as a family show- it will be funny with a message of morality and value. The show is intended for everybody- not exclusively for Christians. It will feature big-name actors, singers, and comedians.

Brian and Shawn Chrisagis told 7News “we’re playing ourselves actually in this sitcom because it’s going to be a hotel or lodge premise it’s going to be like the Love Boat or the Fancy Island where people just keep coming in and out so you’ll see people like Loni Anderson, Jennifer O’Neill, Erik Estrada, so different ones like that.”

The pilot is complete and they hope to screen it at a local church or theatre soon. The Brothers will film the rest of the series in February. Double Occupancy will air on several different Christian channels.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Go green this Holiday season with a live Christmas tree

Thumbnail for the video titled "Go green this Holiday season with a live Christmas tree"

A forgotten danger: Frozen pipes in freezing temperatures

Thumbnail for the video titled "A forgotten danger: Frozen pipes in freezing temperatures"

Sharing the road with 18 wheelers in snowy conditions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sharing the road with 18 wheelers in snowy conditions"

Tips on how to deal with black ice when driving

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips on how to deal with black ice when driving"

Happy birthday dad!

Thumbnail for the video titled "Happy birthday dad!"

Kids want tech for Christmas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kids want tech for Christmas"