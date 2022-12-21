LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Due to expected winter weather conditions and low temperatures, the State Fair of West Virginia has postponed the final two days of Christmas at the Fair to December 30, 2022 and December 31, 2022.

“As disappointed as we are, we felt it was too dangerous to have folks travelling to Christmas at the Fair and to have our staff outside in these conditions. Safety will always come first, but we hope that by extending this event to next weekend, more people have an opportunity to visit,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins stated.

Other events including carriage rides through downtown Lewisburg, have also been rescheduled for December 30, 2022 and December 31, 2022. For more updates, please continue to check out the State Fair of West Virginia’s Facebook page for announcements and postponements.

Christmas at the Fair asks the public to for donations only. Christmas at the fair begins at the livestock gate on 219 North and are asked to follow traffic patterns and turn off headlights when driving through.

Mobile donations are accepted via Paypal at https://bit.ly/3oj0sMi.

Major sponsors for this event include Lost World Caverns, United Sound and Equipment, Leslie Equipment, Safe and Sound Security Systems, Greenbrier Physicians, Martin and Jones, Red Oaks Shopping Center, Gayle Mason CPA, Meadows & Wilson Family Dentistry, David. M. Moore Real Estate Law, City National Bank, Barbara Hamilton Ford, Greenbrier Valley Airport, Magic Computer, Knight Henderson – The Henderson Group Representing American National Insurance, SkyCamWV, and several individual donors.

For more information and a full calendar of events, you can visit www.statefairofwv.com/christmas-at-the-fair. Follow the State Fair of West Virginia on Facebook @statefairofwv, Instagram @statefairofwestvirginia, TikTok @statefairofwv, and Twitter @SFWV. #ChristmasAtTheFair #SFWV