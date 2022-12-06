BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Christmas came early for the students at Brushfork Elementary School. There were gifts and even special guests like Santa and The Grinch!

This festive surprise was possible thanks to Lakeside Auction House. While the auction house is based out of Covington, Georgia, they decided to give back to the Bluefield community because of a personal connection shared by the owner, Samantha Patrick.

“Samantha’s dad is originally from this area, he was born here, all of her family is from here… we wanted to honor him, a few years ago he passed away and Sam wanted to be able to do something in his honor back in the area where they’re from,” said Online Manager of the Lakeside Auction House, Sabrina Patrick.

Honor him they did. In just their second year of doing the event, Lakeside brought over a thousand gifts to hand out to the students.

The donation was a surprise to many, including first-year principal Amy Rickman who was stunned by the generosity.

“It’s amazing, it just makes my heart happy to see the kids being able to open up gifts and getting the extra things like that… it’s such a blessing to the community, we really appreciate it,” Rickman said.

That sense of giving back to the community is felt by the workers and staff from Lakeside, especially owner Samantha Patrick.

“The best part is seeing the kid’s faces because it’s an experience, they get to see Santa, they get to see the Grinch and they line up to see all of the elves, it really warms our heart to see the kids’ faces,” Patrick added.