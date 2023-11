GHENT, WV (WVNS) — The holiday season is here and Christmas parades are making their way across the southern part of the Mountain State.

It is the time of year to enjoy holiday spirit with friends and family, and one great way to do that is to go Christmas parades.

Alderson Christmas Parade– starts at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 1, 2023 on Virginia Street.

starts at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 1, 2023 on Virginia Street. Town of Bramwell Christmas Parade- starts at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 2, 2023; lineup starts at 9:30 a.m. near the Presbyterian Church.

starts at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 2, 2023; lineup starts at 9:30 a.m. near the Presbyterian Church. Montcalm Christmas Parade- starts at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 2, 2023; parade lineup starts at 11:30 a.m. at Montcalm Elementary School.

starts at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 2, 2023; parade lineup starts at 11:30 a.m. at Montcalm Elementary School. Bluewell Christmas Parade- starts at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Grants Supermarket; parade line-up starts at 2:30 p.m.

starts at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Grants Supermarket; parade line-up starts at 2:30 p.m. Tazewell Christmas Parade– starts at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Tazewell High School.

starts at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Tazewell High School. Hinton Christmas Parade- starts at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 2, 2023 in downtown Hinton; parade lineup starts between 5:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at Pivont’s Funeral Home parking lot.

starts at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 2, 2023 in downtown Hinton; parade lineup starts between 5:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at Pivont’s Funeral Home parking lot. Princeton Christmas Parade– starts at 7:00 p.m. Monday, December 4, 2023.

Merry Christmas from WVNS 59News!