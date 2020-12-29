City looks to dedicate avenue for Ptlm. Cassie Johnson

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Long before Charleston Ptlm. Cassie Johnson was killed on Garrison Avenue, it was her street.

“This was the street that her patrol beat was on and the street that she served and protected on her day to day patrols,” said Charleston’s Planning Director Dan Vriendt.

It has been almost a month since the 28-year-old was fatally shot while on patrol, and now the city of Charleston is looking to preserve her memory on Charleston’s streets.

The city’s municipal planning commission will be taking public comment on January 6th regarding dedicating Garrison Avenue in her honor.

“I think it’s important to not forget her heroics and what she went through that day,” said Vriendt.

The last time the city did this was for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Court Street.

Dedicating streets instead of renaming them make more logistical sense, says Vriendt.

Instead of renaming Garrison Avenue, an honorary dedication below every Garrison Avenue street sign.

“This still respects their legacy and their memory without creating a burden on the people that live on that street or the businesses,” said Vriendt.

The Charleston Police Department is currently working with the family on different designs so Johnson’s memory will live on when the public memorial built for her is no longer there.

The municipal planning commission meeting will be via zoom at 3 p.m.

The public is welcome to join or to submit letters and emails beforehand to their office.