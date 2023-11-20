BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The City of Beckley received an application from the West Virginia DEP for funding from the DLAP sub grant to demolish approximately 40 buildings in the city of Beckley.

Applications from those who are interested will be accepted by the City of Beckley Code Enforcement Department. November 27, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. is the deadline to apply for the grant, and applications can be made by email or phone.

Buildings will need to be evaluated for them to be included in the 2023 grant selection. Buildings that have high life safety hazards and an impact on neighboring residents will take priority. A list of buildings was gathered by the Code Enforcement Department, and applicants that are already on the list will be prioritized.

For more information, applicants can contact the Code Enforcement Department by email at codeenforcement@beckley.org or by phone at 304-256-1738.